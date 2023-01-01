Deltapark Neeltje Jans

On the islet of Neeltje Jans, midway between Noord Beveland and Schouwen-Duiveland on the N57, the Delta Project's former visitor centre has morphed into a theme park. Attractions include a 3D film about the devastating flood of 31 January 1953, a seal pool, a tropical salt-water aquarium, and a water park including a water slide, water playground and hurricane simulator. A boat trip takes you out onto the Oosterschelde for a panoramic view of the barriers and beyond.

The island has a long beach at the southern end, which is hugely popular with windsurfers. Parking costs €7.50.