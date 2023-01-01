Dominating the Markt, the town hall certainly grabs the eye. It's ornately beautiful, and displays a pastiche of styles: the Gothic side facing the Markt is from the mid-1400s; the more classical portion on Lange Noordstraat dates from the 1600s.

Inside there are several sumptuous ceremonial rooms that boast treasures such as the ubiquitous Belgian tapestries. Visits to the building are by one-hour guided tours, which are offered most days. These visit the mayor's room, the aldermen's room, the city council room and the court of justice; purchase tickets at the Tourist Shop.