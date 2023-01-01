Housed in the former monks’ dormitories of the abbey complex, this museum is divided into three permanent sections: one concentrating on fashion; another on the history, culture and landscape of Zeeland; and the third presenting a themed assortment of items from the museum's collection arranged as a jam-packed Wanderkamer (Chamber of Wonder). The last is a hit with children and adults alike. There is also one floor devoted to temporary exhibitions. The on-site cafe is a good lunch spot.