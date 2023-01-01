Dating from the 12th century, this huge abbey complex houses the regional government as well as two churches: the Koorkerk (built for the clergy) and Nieuwe Kerk (for parishioners). These were largely rebuilt in the 16th century after a fire ravaged the complex. The churches are joined by a central choir called the Wandelkerk. The Muntplein, a cloister with a tiny herb garden at its centre, is located behind the Wandelkerk, as is a vast rear courtyard, the Abdijplein.

The former monk's dormitories now house the Zeeuws Museum.