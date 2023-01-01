Towering 83m above the square like a gigantic medieval rocket is this fabulous 13th-century belfry. There’s relatively little to see inside, but it’s worth the mildly claustrophobic 366-step climb for the fine views. Look out through wide-gauge chicken wire for panoramas across the spires and red-tiled rooftops towards the wind turbines and giant cranes of Zeebrugge. Visitor numbers are limited to 70 at once, which can cause queues at peak times.

The belfry’s 47-bell carillon is still played manually on a changing schedule (typically Wednesdays and weekends). Timings are posted on a signboard in front of the 13th-century Markt Hallen, the former market halls, where occasional exhibitions and fairs are hosted.