Ghent’s Unesco-listed 14th-century belfry (91m) is topped by a large dragon weathervane: he's become something of a city mascot. You’ll meet two previous dragon incarnations on the 350-stair climb to the top; there are elevators to help some of the way. Enter through the Lakenhalle, Ghent's cloth hall that was left half-built in 1445 and only completed in 1903. Hear the carillon at 11.30am Fridays and 11am on summer Sundays.

Other than some bell-making exhibits, the real attraction here is the view.

Check out the website for advance ticket purchasing, a free e-guide and smartphone app (Android only).