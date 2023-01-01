Sint-Baafskathedraal

This cathedral's towering interior has some fine stained glass and an unusual combination of brick vaulting with stone tracery. A €0.20 leaflet guides you round the cathedral’s numerous art treasures, including a big original Rubens opposite the stairway that leads down into the partly muralled crypts. However, most visitors come to see just one magnificent work – the Van Eyck brothers' 1432 Flemish Primitive masterpiece, The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb.

It’s kept in a special temperature-controlled, half-darkened chapel near the west entrance. If you don’t want to queue to see the original, a photographic copy is displayed for free in side-chapel 30, the sixth on the right beside the altar.