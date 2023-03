The Romanesque twin towers of this iconic church date from the 12th century but the church itself has undergone numerous expansions, renovations and reconstructions over its long history. It's believed there has been a place of worship on the site since the 7th century, with the first church constructed in 1093. Today the square surrounding it is regarded as the epicentre of the Gentse Feesten; it also hosts the town's favourite flea market.