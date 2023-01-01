Set in a restored 1363 children’s hospice complex, this delightful museum examines everyday life from the 1890s to the present, with a fabulous emphasis on the 1960s to the '80s. Most of the exhibits are refreshingly self-explanatory, including quaint recreated shop interiors, photos of wedding fashions and a disarmingly moving collage of family home videos. There's always something new happening. The annexed café is a great spot to socialise and sample the local beers.