To admire Ghent’s towers and gables at their most photogenic, stand just west of the little Grasbrug bridge over the Leie at dusk. It’s a truly gorgeous scene, though the appealing waterfront facades of Graslei aren’t as old as they look – these ‘medieval’ warehouses and townhouses were largely rebuilt to make Ghent look good for the 1913 World Fair. Canal trips with Rederij Dewaeler depart from here.