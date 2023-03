A vast toilet-roll sculpture humorously marks the back side of this museum, which has a collection specialising in furnishings including baroque, art nouveau, '70s psychedelic and '90s furniture-as-art styles. It’s hosted in an architecturally eclectic building that catapults you from the 18th century into the 21st, then drags you back again.

There is no elevator in the building; numerous stairways mean restricted access for those with disabilities or mobility issues.