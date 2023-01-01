Hôpital Notre-Dame à la Rose

Founded in 1242, this is Belgium’s only medieval convent-farm-hospital complex to have survived reasonably intact. Laboriously restored, it demonstrates the development of medieval medicine from a beautiful herb garden via different eras of hospice to a collection of historical medical implements. Don't miss the bird-beaked plague doctor in his leather cape. The collection of religious art includes a curious 16th-century painting showing Jesus with a female breast. There's a decent restaurant here, so you can lunch before your visit (open noon onwards).

Admission includes an audioguide, which has a wealth of information on the collections and provides insight into medieval medicine and life in the convent.