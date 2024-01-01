Brussels isn't the only city in which a little boy statue relieves himself. Indeed, many locals insist that Geraardsbergen's Manneken Pis is the original. The gently dribbling fountain is in a corner of the main square fronting the turreted 1893 town hall, which adopts a medieval fantasy appearance when floodlit at night.
