Originally set out in the 17th century by the dukes of Arenberg, the Parc d’Enghien incorporates vast stands of woodland, fountains, statues, a tiny ‘Chinese’ pavilion, a topiary garden, a pond-side terrace café and the mansion-castle Château d'Enghien (closed to the public). Views here are beautiful, with a foreground of flowers, a tree-flanked fortified chapel-tower mid-distance and the church spire poking up behind.

The adjacent tourist office can provide you with an audioguide.