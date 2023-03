For cycle-racing enthusiasts the name Geraardsbergen is inextricably linked with the 'Muur' (Mur de Grammont in French), a steep cobbled rise that frequently forms a major highlight of the Tour of Flanders, depending on the route chosen each year. Topped by a beautiful chapel and offering wonderful views, the Muur is well signposted from the Markt and best approached on foot or by bike from Abdijstraat.