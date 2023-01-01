Museumtuin Kasteel van Gaasbeek

Originally built to guard the medieval Brabant–Flanders border, 14km southwest of Brussels, angry locals burnt down this castle in 1388 in response to the murder of Everard ’t Serclaes, the man credited with restoring Brussels from Flemish occupation. Rebuilt soon afterwards, the majority of the property today is the result of an extensive 1897 renovation. Set among manicured 17th-century gardens, it houses a lavishly furnished museum that showcases elements of the many historical eras its walls have witnessed.

Take bus 142 from Erasmus metro station.