Erasmus House Museum

Anderlecht was still a country village when world-famous humanist Erasmus came to ‘play at farming’ in 1521. The lovely brick home where he stayed for five months is now an appealing museum tucked behind the nearby 16th-century Gothic Church of St-Pierre and St-Guidon. It's furnished with fine artworks, including several Flemish Primitive paintings, and contains some priceless manuscripts. There’s an attractive ‘philosophy garden’ behind the museum, and the modest entry fee also allows access to Belgium’s smallest begijnhof.