Cantillon Brewery

Beer lovers shouldn’t miss this unique living brewery-museum. Atmospheric and family run, it’s Brussels’ last operating lambic brewery and still uses much of the original 19th-century equipment. After hearing a brief explanation, visitors take a self-guided tour, including the barrel rooms where the beers mature for up to three years in chestnut wine casks. The entry fee includes two taster glasses of Cantillon’s startlingly acidic brews.

Expect plenty of cobwebs, as spiders are considered friends of lambic’s spontaneous fermentation process, which occurs (winter only) in a vast, shallow copper tub in the attic room.