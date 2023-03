The church has some original murals and was once a major pilgrimage site: right up until WWI, cart drivers and those suffering fits would arrive here to pray before the reliquary of 10th-century St-Guy (Guidon), the multitasked patron saint of cattle, workhorses, sheds and epileptics. The white-stone spire dominates the patchily attractive, café-ringed square Place de la Vaillance, where several 1920s buildings have pseudo-medieval facades.