Styled like a Greek temple, this superb 1903 fine-art gallery introduces a veritable A–Z of great Belgian and other Low Countries' painters from the 14th to mid-20th centuries. Highlights include a happy family of coffins by Magritte, luminist canvases by Emile Claus, and Pieter Brueghel the Younger’s 1621 Dorpsadvocaat – a brilliant portrait of a village lawyer oozing with arrogance. English-language explanation cards are available in each room.

The gallery also hosts visiting temporary exhibitions for which a supplemental admission fee is normally charged.