This mishmash of a natural history museum is aimed primarily at school kids. Meet Pterygotus (a man-sized prehistoric lobster), walk through a human body with pounding heart, and get quizzed in the lively sex-education room. Press buttons to hear the songs of stuffed birds and find the model of Ghent as it looked in the 16th century. Admission grants access to Kina's sister complex, the Garden, located 3km to the north.