Shoehorned into a 17th-century former nunnery-hospital complex, this fabulous, architecturally striking, ultra-modern museum does a very thorough job of explaining Ghent's evolution from prehistoric times to the present. A giant satellite image vividly illustrates the vast extent of the docks; you could spend hours clicking between interactive map views of Ghent in different eras. City treaties and treasures are interspersed with choose-your-own film clips and a chance to peer into the future. Begin your city visit here.

Audioguides (highly recommended) cost €3.