Veurne’s main church is the delicately spired St-Walburgakerk, a spacious, heavily buttressed affair containing much-revered relics. The skull of St-Walburga is contained in a reliquary facing the entrance. A wooden fragment that was supposedly once part of Jesus’ original cross is not displayed, but the story of its arrival here is the subject of local legends.

In an attractive small park behind, the Citerne is a strange crouched brick building that was converted into WWII barracks from the abandoned remnants of the 14th-century west portal.