The Salient's largest German WWI cemetery is smaller than Tyne Cot but arguably more memorable, amid oak trees and trios of squat, mossy crosses. Some 44,000 corpses were grouped together here, up to 10 per granite grave slab; four eerie silhouette statues survey the site. Entering takes you through a black concrete tunnel that clanks and hisses with distant war sounds, while four short video montages commemorate the tragedy of war.

It's beyond the northern edge of Langemark on bus route 95.