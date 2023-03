This lake-fronted Normandy-chalet-style mansion and gardens are located in the centre of Zonnebeke village. The mansion was built in 1922 to replace a castle bombarded into rubble during WWI. Its stables host a stylish restaurant-cafe, while inside there’s a tourist information booth and the Memorial Museum Passchendaele 1917 museum. The museum charges an admission fee, but it's free to wander the park grounds.