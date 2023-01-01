Sanctuary Wood (Hill 62) Museum

This gnome-fronted, surreally ordinary house displays a chaotic hotchpotch of WWI helmets, shoes, guns and harrowing photos, some in antiquated wooden stereoscopic viewers. The main justification for the hefty entrance fee is a string of original trenches in the woodland garden and the cross-pinned relic of a bombarded tree. The museum is between Sanctuary Wood British Cemetery and the Canadian Hill 62 memorial, 2km down a dead-end lane from the Hooge bus stop.