Talbot House

This is an unusually light-hearted WWI attraction. Reverend Philip ‘Tubby’ Clayton set up the Everyman’s Club here in 1915 to offer rest and recreation for WWI soldiers regardless of rank. The main 1790 townhouse has barely changed since; the garden is a charming oasis. Visits start with a modest exhibition (accessed from Pottestraat) where photos, quotes and videos remind visitors of Tubby’s sharp gallows humour. End the visit with a free cup of English-style tea in the kitchen.

You can stay the night in one of the simple guest rooms (single/double from €45/80) with shared bathrooms; bookings advised.