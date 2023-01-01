Abdij Sint-Sixtus

The mythical Westvleteren Trappist beer comes from this isolated abbey in Westvleteren village, 7km north of Poperinge; it's reached via a web of tiny lanes. The architecturally unremarkable abbey is closed to visitors but its café In de Vrede is about the only place guaranteed to have Westvleteren 12° for on-site consumption. You can order a case of the sacred drop (do so well in advance) and pick it up at the abbey: the website explains the ordering process.