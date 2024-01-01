Brouwerij Sint Bernardus

Founded in 1946, this brewery in Watou can be visited on guided tours (phone or email ahead, minimum 15 people). Sample its wares in the brasserie. You can stay the night in cosy contemporary B&B rooms (single/double from €107/123) if you get too sloshed to drive or cycle to your next destination.
