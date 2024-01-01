Brouwerij Sint Bernardus

West Flanders

LoginSave

Founded in 1946, this brewery in Watou can be visited on guided tours (phone or email ahead, minimum 15 people). Sample its wares in the brasserie. You can stay the night in cosy contemporary B&B rooms (single/double from €107/123) if you get too sloshed to drive or cycle to your next destination.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palais des Beaux Arts

    Palais des Beaux Arts

    23.63 MILES

    Inaugurated in 1892, Lille's illustrious Fine Arts Museum claims France's second-largest collection after Paris' Musée du Louvre. Its cache of sublime…

  • In Flanders Fields Museum

    In Flanders Fields Museum

    10.81 MILES

    No museum gives a more balanced yet moving and user-friendly introduction to WWI history. It’s a multisensory experience combining soundscapes, videos,…

  • Talbot House

    Talbot House

    3.82 MILES

    This is an unusually light-hearted WWI attraction. Reverend Philip ‘Tubby’ Clayton set up the Everyman’s Club here in 1915 to offer rest and recreation…

  • Tyne Cot CWGC Cemetary

    Tyne Cot CWGC Cemetary

    16.13 MILES

    Probably the most-visited Salient site, this is the world’s biggest British Commonwealth war cemetery, with 11,956 graves. A huge semicircular wall…

  • St-Petrus-&-Pauluskerk

    St-Petrus-&-Pauluskerk

    29.5 MILES

    Ostend’s most striking historical building features beautifully ornate twin spires, a rose window and a gloomy neo-Gothic interior. It was consecrated on…

  • Langemark Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof

    Langemark Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof

    13.33 MILES

    The Salient's largest German WWI cemetery is smaller than Tyne Cot but arguably more memorable, amid oak trees and trios of squat, mossy crosses. Some 44…

  • IJzertoren

    IJzertoren

    15.95 MILES

    The unusual 1950 IJzertoren is built of drab purple-brown brick and topped with power-station-style windows. This colossal 84m-high ‘peace’ tower is at…

  • La Piscine Musée d'Art et d'Industrie

    La Piscine Musée d'Art et d'Industrie

    25.36 MILES

    An art deco municipal swimming pool built between 1927 and 1932 is now an innovative museum showcasing fine arts (paintings, sculptures, drawings) and…

View more attractions

Nearby West Flanders attractions

1. National Hopmuseum

3.77 MILES

Once the municipal centre for weighing and storing hops, the 19th-century Stadsschaal now houses this distinctively scented museum, where you’ll learn…

2. Talbot House

3.82 MILES

This is an unusually light-hearted WWI attraction. Reverend Philip ‘Tubby’ Clayton set up the Everyman’s Club here in 1915 to offer rest and recreation…

3. Death Cell

4 MILES

Though English troops nicknamed it 'Good old Pops', Poperinge had a more sinister side – it was a place of execution for wartime deserters. Hidden behind…

4. Sint-Janskerk

4.15 MILES

The imposing Sint-Janskerk’s ‘miraculous’ little Virgin-and-Child statuette reputedly brought a stillborn child to life in 1479.

5. Abdij Sint-Sixtus

5.24 MILES

The mythical Westvleteren Trappist beer comes from this isolated abbey in Westvleteren village, 7km north of Poperinge; it's reached via a web of tiny…

6. Musée de Flandre

7.28 MILES

The Museum of Flanders has a worthwhile, well-presented collection of Flemish art, both old and modern, including canvases in the 15th-century Flemish…

7. Kasteel Meulen

7.34 MILES

Wheat flour has long been milled and linseed oil pressed in windmills like this one, set on the highest point in town to catch the wind. In the 19th…

8. Essex Farm CWGC Cemetery

10.46 MILES

The enduring image of poppies as a symbol of wartime sacrifice comes from the famous poem In Flanders Fields. It was written by Canadian doctor John…