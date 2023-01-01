St-Petrus-&-Pauluskerk

Ostend’s most striking historical building features beautifully ornate twin spires, a rose window and a gloomy neo-Gothic interior. It was consecrated on August 31 1908, though it appears eons older. It's a massive, magnificent building and quite a surprise the first time you come upon it: it's somewhat incongruous with its surrounds. A stone ‘bridge’ behind the altar leads into the tiny crown-topped Praalgraf Louise-Marie, the 1859 tomb-chapel of Belgium’s first queen, whose sad tale is told at the Stadsmuseum.