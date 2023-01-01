One might expect this museum, occupying a house that hosted Napoleon in 1798 and Belgian royals from 1834–1850, to be a little more grandiose and exciting than it is. That said, it's the best place to get an introduction to the fascinating and, at times, troubled history of a city that has served as an important gateway to Europe for centuries. Multimedia displays, artefacts and models of 'lost' buildings recount the city's former glories.

More importantly, they hint at a brighter future in light of the present-day economic and cultural upswing.