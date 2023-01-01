Though English troops nicknamed it 'Good old Pops', Poperinge had a more sinister side – it was a place of execution for wartime deserters. Hidden behind a red door in the north side of the stadhuis you can still see the chilling original shooting post and the stone-walled death cell where deserters spent their last night. Brochures in the cell explain in some detail the era’s injustices, accompanied by an audio recounting of the 1917 execution of 17-year-old soldier Herbert Morris.