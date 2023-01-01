La Piscine Musée d'Art et d'Industrie

An art deco municipal swimming pool built between 1927 and 1932 is now an innovative museum showcasing fine arts (paintings, sculptures, drawings) and applied arts (furniture, textiles, fashion) in a delightfully watery environment: the pool is still filled and sculptures are reflected in the water. It reopened in October 2018 with a new wing and 2000 sq metres of additional exhibition space. It's 12km northeast of Gare Lille-Europe in Roubaix.

