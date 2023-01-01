Brasserie à Vapeur

Started in 1785, this tiny affair is Belgium’s last traditional steam-operated brewery. This wonderfully authentic family enterprise is best known for its Vapeur Cochonne, whose bare-breasted cartoon-pig labels were 'censored' for the US market. Sunday brewery tours include beer tasters. But, ideally, come on the last Saturday of each month to observe the brewery’s whizzing flywheels and experience the sauna-like heat of the brewing process. Before the tour, pig out on a beer-influenced buffet lunch with endless ale. Book visits ahead.