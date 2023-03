Archéosite is a recreated ‘settlement’ of ancient dwellings and workshops representing Neolithic, Bronze Age, Iron Age and Gallo-Roman eras. It's an interesting visit and makes an effort to present Roman buildings as they actually might have been. Start off with a 20-minute video that gives an overview of the site (ask for English). On summer Sundays, volunteer craftsmen in period costume demonstrate cottage industries of times gone by.