Trésor de la Cathédrale

There are some impressive pieces in the treasury in the heart of Tournai's cathedral, including a fabulous 'Last Judgement' châsse (casket), a striking chasuble worn by Thomas Becket and a 22m-long 1402 tapestry that features the lives of locally important saints Piatus and Eleutherus and culminates in the plague of Tournai.
