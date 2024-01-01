Trésor de la Cathédrale

Wallonia

There are some impressive pieces in the treasury in the heart of Tournai's cathedral, including a fabulous 'Last Judgement' châsse (casket), a striking chasuble worn by Thomas Becket and a 22m-long 1402 tapestry that features the lives of locally important saints Piatus and Eleutherus and culminates in the plague of Tournai.

