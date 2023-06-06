Lille

Capital of the Hauts-de-France région, Lille may be France's most underrated metropolis. Recent decades have seen the country's fourth-largest city (by greater urban area) transform from an industrial centre into a glittering cultural and commercial hub. Highlights include its enchanting old town with magnificent French and Flemish architecture, renowned art museums, stylish shopping, outstanding cuisine, a nightlife scene bolstered by 67,000 university students, and some 1600 designers in its environs.

  • Palais des Beaux Arts

    Palais des Beaux Arts

    Lille

    Inaugurated in 1892, Lille's illustrious Fine Arts Museum claims France's second-largest collection after Paris' Musée du Louvre. Its cache of sublime…

  • La Piscine Musée d'Art et d'Industrie

    La Piscine Musée d'Art et d'Industrie

    Lille

    An art deco municipal swimming pool built between 1927 and 1932 is now an innovative museum showcasing fine arts (paintings, sculptures, drawings) and…

  • Wazemmes

    Wazemmes

    Lille

    For an authentic taste of grassroots Lille, head to the ethnically diverse, family-friendly quartier populaire (working-class quarter) of Wazemmes, 1.3km…

  • Citadelle

    Citadelle

    Lille

    At the northwestern end of bd de la Liberté, this massive, star-shaped fortress was designed by renowned 17th-century French military architect Vauban…

  • Musée de l'Hospice Comtesse

    Musée de l'Hospice Comtesse

    Lille

    Within a red-brick 15th- and 17th-century poorhouse, this absorbing museum features ceramics, earthenware wall tiles, religious art, 17th- and 18th…

  • Le Tripostal

    Le Tripostal

    Lille

    Splashed with street art murals, this cavernous red-brick postal sorting centre was transformed into an arts centre in 2004, when Lille was the European…

  • Hôtel de Ville

    Hôtel de Ville

    Lille

    Built between 1924 and 1932, Lille's city hall is topped by a slender, 104m-high belfry that was designated a Unesco-listed monument in 2004. Climbing 100…

The cityscape of Lille during the late afternoon.

Art

Why you should pick Lille over Paris for your next city break

Oct 3, 2019 • 4 min read

