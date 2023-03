Within a red-brick 15th- and 17th-century poorhouse, this absorbing museum features ceramics, earthenware wall tiles, religious art, 17th- and 18th-century paintings and furniture, and a detailed exhibit on the history of Lille. A rood screen separates the Salle des Malades (Hospital Hall), hosting contemporary art exhibitions, from a mid-17th-century chapel (look up to see a mid-19th-century painted ceiling).