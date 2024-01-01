This decent little gallery is set in a three-storey 1555 almshouse complex. Exhibitions change regularly but usually feature 19th-century paintings.
Stedelijk Museum
Ypres
Nearby Ypres attractions
0.04 MILES
One of Ypres' most attractive military graveyards, this Commonwealth War Graves Commission site is found 1km south of the Grote Markt.
0.07 MILES
This medieval gate marks the entrance to the Ramparts Cemetery.
0.23 MILES
Ypres is unusual in that it has retained extensive sections of its city fortifications. Designed by French military engineer Sébastien Le Prestre de…
0.26 MILES
Unrelated to WWI, this museum faithfully reproduces a French manor house dating from 1774 and is filled with period antiques and artworks. The catch: it's…
0.34 MILES
A single small chapel room featuring some unexpectedly high-quality medieval art, mostly religious.
0.44 MILES
Dominating the Grote Markt, the enormous reconstructed Lakenhalle is one of Belgium’s most impressive buildings. Its 70m-high belfry has the vague…
0.46 MILES
No museum gives a more balanced yet moving and user-friendly introduction to WWI history. It’s a multisensory experience combining soundscapes, videos,…
0.46 MILES
This excellent visitors centre should be your first port of call if you're a Commonwealth citizen looking for information about a family member who died…