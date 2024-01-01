Stedelijk Museum

Ypres

This decent little gallery is set in a three-storey 1555 almshouse complex. Exhibitions change regularly but usually feature 19th-century paintings.

  • Cathédrale Notre Dame

    Cathédrale Notre Dame

    27.43 MILES

    Dominating Tournai’s skyline are the five spires of its remarkable cathedral, which survived WWII bombs only for a freak 1999 tornado to compromise its…

  • Palais des Beaux Arts

    Palais des Beaux Arts

    16.66 MILES

    Inaugurated in 1892, Lille's illustrious Fine Arts Museum claims France's second-largest collection after Paris' Musée du Louvre. Its cache of sublime…

  • Markt

    Markt

    29.07 MILES

    The heart of ancient Bruges, the old market square is lined with pavement cafes beneath step-gabled facades. The buildings aren't always quite as medieval…

  • In Flanders Fields Museum

    In Flanders Fields Museum

    0.46 MILES

    No museum gives a more balanced yet moving and user-friendly introduction to WWI history. It’s a multisensory experience combining soundscapes, videos,…

  • Grand Place

    Grand Place

    27.37 MILES

    Tournai’s gorgeous triangular main square is ringed with cafes in fine gable-fronted guildhouses merrily flying guild banners. Kids play in ‘dare-you’…

  • Woman viewing paintings (Hugo Van der Goes - St Hippolyte's Triptich) at Groeningemuseum.

    Groeningemuseum

    28.93 MILES

    Bruges’ most celebrated art gallery boasts an astonishingly rich collection that's strong in superb Flemish Primitive and Renaissance works, depicting the…

  • Hospital of Saint John in the winter morning in Bruges, Belgium.; Shutterstock ID 384804181; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Museum Sint-Janshospitaal

    28.77 MILES

    In the restored chapel of a 12th-century hospital building with superb timber beamwork, this museum shows various torturous-looking medical implements,…

  • Belfort

    Belfort

    29.05 MILES

    Towering 83m above the square like a gigantic medieval rocket is this fabulous 13th-century belfry. There’s relatively little to see inside, but it’s…

Nearby Ypres attractions

1. Ramparts CWGC Cemetery

0.04 MILES

One of Ypres' most attractive military graveyards, this Commonwealth War Graves Commission site is found 1km south of the Grote Markt.

2. Rijselpoort

0.07 MILES

This medieval gate marks the entrance to the Ramparts Cemetery.

3. Ramparts

0.23 MILES

Ypres is unusual in that it has retained extensive sections of its city fortifications. Designed by French military engineer Sébastien Le Prestre de…

4. Merghelynck Museum

0.26 MILES

Unrelated to WWI, this museum faithfully reproduces a French manor house dating from 1774 and is filled with period antiques and artworks. The catch: it's…

5. Museum Godshuis Belle

0.34 MILES

A single small chapel room featuring some unexpectedly high-quality medieval art, mostly religious.

6. Lakenhalle

0.44 MILES

Dominating the Grote Markt, the enormous reconstructed Lakenhalle is one of Belgium’s most impressive buildings. Its 70m-high belfry has the vague…

8. Gateway to Ypres

0.46 MILES

This excellent visitors centre should be your first port of call if you're a Commonwealth citizen looking for information about a family member who died…