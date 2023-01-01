The Historium occupies a neo-Gothic building on the northern side of the Markt. The immersive one-hour audio and video tour aims to take you back to medieval Bruges: a fictional love story gives narrative structure, and you can nose around Van Eyck’s studio, among other pseudo-historic experiences.

Historium isn't heavy with facts, but it aims to provide a solid starting point for those just beginning to investigate the long and complex history of this medieval city.

Historium's most recent inclusion is a new virtual reality experience of time travel; the ticket price including this is a flat €17.50.