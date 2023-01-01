Located at the tip of Schouwen-Duiveland, next to the village of Burgh-Haamstede, this small settlement once had a thriving herring industry but its harbour silted up in the 16th century and many of its residents moved to Zierikzee. These days, the local economy relies on summer tourism, with the village's dune-backed sandy beaches the main attraction. Outdoor enthusiasts also head here to explore the 330-hectare Boswachterij Westerschouwen (Westerschouwen Forest) by bicycle, foot and horseback.