National Park Oosterschelde

Open to the North Sea, this coastal nature reserve is a haven for plant, bird and marine life. Thousands of birds, including gulls, terns and plovers, can be spotted on its sands, mud flats, salt marshes, dunes, wetlands and creeks. Marine life includes many species of fish, as well as seals and porpoises. The best starting point for your exploration is the islet of Neeltje Jans, where there are viewpoints and bird hides, hiking trails, tidal pools and an unmanned information point (open 10am to 5pm).