Complete with portcullis, this hefty fortified gateway is the last remnant of Bergen's original 14th-century city wall and frames a photogenic view of lovely Lievevrowestrat.

Having survived fires that destroyed most of the city in 1397 and 1444, it became obsolete in the late 1600s and was used as a prison till 1932. The interior retains a few curiosities and visits include a guided tour with explanations. The basement hosts 'Escape Room' games.