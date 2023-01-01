Museum Mayer van den Bergh

Styled as a 16th-century town house, this superb place was actually constructed in 1904 as one of the first museums in the world built around a single collection. Fritz Mayer van den Bergh's collection is indeed as rich as that of many a national gallery with its notable paintings, sculptures, tapestries, drawings, jewellery and stained-glass windows. The undoubted highlight is the Brueghel Room, whose centrepiece is Pieter Brueghel the Elder's brilliantly grotesque Dulle Griet (Mad Meg), painted in 1561 and restored in 2018.