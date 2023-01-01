Styled as a 16th-century town house, this superb place was actually constructed in 1904 as one of the first museums in the world built around a single collection. Fritz Mayer van den Bergh's collection is indeed as rich as that of many a national gallery with its notable paintings, sculptures, tapestries, drawings, jewellery and stained-glass windows. The undoubted highlight is the Brueghel Room, whose centrepiece is Pieter Brueghel the Elder's brilliantly grotesque Dulle Griet (Mad Meg), painted in 1561 and restored in 2018.
Museum Mayer van den Bergh
Top choice in Antwerp
Share