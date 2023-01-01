This attractive historic building was an orphanage and child refuge from 1553 to 1882 and houses some fascinating objects from this time, along with a collection of religious artefacts and art. There's even a small Rubens and larger Van Dyck.

Notice a few cut playing cards? They were snipped in half when girls were brought to the refuge by impoverished parents unable to feed them: one piece was retained by the parent and the other kept with the child as an identification token.

At the back of the building, the archievhuis (archives room) hosts changing exhibitions.

It's one of the few museums to open on Mondays.