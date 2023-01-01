Red Star Line Museum

Over two million passengers sailed from Antwerp on Red Star Line ships between 1873 and 1934, the great majority of them immigrants bound for America. This museum, housed in the very building where those many embarkations took place, is beautifully designed and extremely engaging, telling the story of individual journeys through photographs, recreations and objects, including some gorgeous period model ships.

The observation tower has great views and is also a nod to the original chimney of the building, once a welcome landmark that guided passengers arriving at Antwerpen-Centraal station to the docks.