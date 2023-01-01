Snijder-Rockoxhuis

Combining the impressive 17th-century houses of artist Frans Snijders and of Antwerp lawyer, mayor and Rubens-patron Nicolaas Rockox, this recently revamped museum does a superb job of making accessible a fine collection of 16th- and 17th-century masterpieces with a very helpful tablet tour, headphones and two six-minute films.

Artists represented include Van Dyck, Brueghel, Van der Weyden and, yes, Rubens. The last of the 10 rooms allows you to choose which of three pieces of period music to play out with.