The tomb of Rubens is the reason most visitors come to St-Jacobskerk. Located in a small chapel behind the high altar, the tomb is adorned with Our Lady Surrounded by Saints, a painting that Rubens executed specifically for his tomb.

This is actually a family portrait, with the master as St George and his wives and father as the other figures. St-Jacobskerk was the place of worship for the aristocracy and remains a showcase of their wealth. Started in 1491, it took nearly 150 years to build, the Gothic facade cloaking an interior full of baroque embellishments.