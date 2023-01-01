When Antwerp's vast Kanaldok (port extension) was built in the 1960s, seven villages were bulldozed to make space. Of most, just an isolated church tower or windmill remains. One exception is the tile-roofed, two-street village of Lillo (population 40), located within a former star-fort. Stand on the grassy ramparts to watch the giant boats and cranes, then retire to one of two archetypal terraced cafes on Lillo’s tiny village square: an extraordinary contrast to the light-industrial surroundings.

The village comes especially to life on sunny Sunday afternoons, the only time that the quaint little museum opens.