This narrow land bridge between Big Sark and Little Sark used to be rather precarious, and on windy days the local residents had to crawl across it or risk getting blown off a cliff. Protective railings went up in 1900, and in 1945, the isthmus was finally paved by Nazi prisoners of war. There's a stunning beach to one side and a sheer drop on the other. Horse-drawn buggies may trot across but their passengers and cyclists have to dismount.